Subodh Bhave 'Quits' Acting and 'Joins' Microsoft? Here's the Complete Story

Actor Subodh Bhave is an ardent social media user. The Balgandharva star often shares glimpses of his daily life on his Instagram page to keep his fans updated about his routine. A recent post of the actor caught the netizen’s attention and has raised many questions.

According to reports, Subodh has joined Microsoft, an American multinational technology corporation. Sharing the news with friends and fans through his IG page, Subodh posted a photo featuring himself with the Microsoft logo in the background and wrote, “Just joined …. Microsoft. We have “Windows” installed” Along with hashtags #microsoft #seattle #ashrunchizaliphule #azpnatak #ustour2022”

After the photo went viral, many were left wondering whether Subodh had quit acting. Besides, Subodh’s photo caption is also catching everyone’s attention.

As many in the comment section congratulated the actor, one jokingly said, “Sir, if you have an identity, should we send a resume.” Another said, “When will your window work be completed? The ticket window in India is eagerly waiting for you!!”

Meanwhile, one wrote, “Hahahahaha. We can get Apple here by installing Windows.” Another said, “This is heavy… but no … There will be a lot of people installing Windows. The acting emperor like you is only you.”

If you are unversed, Subodh Bhave is currently touring the US for his popular play Ashrunchi Jhali Phule. The whole team is there with him. His play was recently performed in Atlanta.

On the work front, the actor, earlier in March this year, wrapped dubbing for the upcoming Marathi film Phulrani. Sharing a selfie with director Vishwas Joshi, Subodh announced the news.

In the upcoming film, Subodh will be seen essaying the character of Vikram Rajadhyaksha. The film is slated to release on Diwali, 2022.

