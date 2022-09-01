Subodh Bhave’s Kids Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi And They Have a Message

Marathi actor Subodh Bhave has earned a reputation for starring in several noteworthy films and television series like Tula Pahate Re, Vijeta, and Pushpak Vimaan. The actor, who has a strong fan base and an even stronger social media presence, often shares updates about his upcoming films and drops pictures with his family too.

Recently, on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, the actor dropped a string of images on Instagram, welcoming Lord Ganesha but with a thoughtful approach. Every year during Ganeshotsav, Subodh’s kids celebrate a theme-based Ganesh Chaturthi by decorating their home.

This time too, the Hrudayantar actor has shared snaps that highlighted the “importance of preserving nature.” Subodh’s children and his nephew crafted paper cut-outs to create an impression of “Happy Earth and Sad Earth”.

Along with the pictures, Subodh also penned a long note. “Lord Ganesha arrived today. Happy Ganeshotsav to all. The children also conceptualized and presented the look of our house this year. Happy Earth and Sad Earth” read the post.

“If nature is taken care of, happy earth and if nature is destroyed, unhappy earth. The new generation understands the importance of preserving nature. May the wisdom and power to preserve nature come to us, we pray at the feet of Ganaraya. Ganapati Bappa Morya,” Subodh concluded.

The first snap shows the three kids, standing together sporting smiles. The trio was dressed in a traditional pair of kurta-pyjamas. The Ganesh idol was spotted beside the kids, displayed on the table. However, what caught the attention of netizens was the fantastic decoration.

The kids had brilliantly handcrafted a stunning landscape visual. While one half of the table revealed a rural backdrop with hills, rivers, huts, and farms, the other half depicted a city with its industries, cars, and pollution.

The wall behind had posters of two Earths – one with a happy face and another having a sad face. The Happy one was encircled by trees while the sad Earth has high-rise buildings and industries surrounding it.

By the impressive craft, it was evident that the children were trying to imply that if humans protect Nature it will be happy and if nature is destroyed it will be unhappy. The last picture witnessed Subodh in all smiles clicking a selfie with the beautiful drawing.

The thought-provoking approach was widely appreciated by social media users, who lauded the kids’ innovative approach. While one user wrote, “Awesome” another commented, “Important message of environment protection through this festival of wisdom.”

The previous year also, the kids celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi by producing a paper craft design exhibiting the Olympics.

