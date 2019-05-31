English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Subuhi Joshi Calls Off Engagement With Comedian Siddharth Sagar on Charges of Domestic Violence
Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who became popular as Selfie Mausi or Naseer, has finally opened up about breaking up his engagement with long-time girlfriend Subuhi Joshi.
Image courtesy: Subuhi Joshi/ Instagram
Comedian Siddharth Sagar, who became popular as Selfie Mausi or Naseer, has finally opened up about breaking up his engagement with long-time girlfriend Subuhi Joshi. Siddharth and Subuhi got engaged in November last year. Within 6 months of their engagement, both the actors have opened up about the ugly turn in their relationship which has made them called it quits. According to a Time of India report, Subuhi Joshi has called off the engagement and accused fiancé Sidharth Sagar of physical abuse.
In a statement given to TOI, Subuhi said, “When we separated in 2016, he blamed his mother for it. However, the problem is with his attitude and behaviour. I tried my best to save the relationship. But he loses his cool over petty issues and can get violent. Besides fighting verbally, he would often raise his hand on me. He was going through a financial crush which is why he was disturbed. In March, I even called the cops after he hit me. But when he started crying on the way and sought forgiveness, I told the cops to let him go. Now I have realized that it was a huge mistake.”
Siddharth Sagar and Subuhi Joshi have been in a relationship earlier but called it off in 2016 citing issues from Siddharth’s mother’s side. The two later reconciled after Subuhi decided to be back with Sidharth. The lovebirds even hosted a private engagement party inviting close friends. However, Sidharth’s family was not invited to the ceremony.
While Siddharth, who started his career with Comedy Circus in 2009, did shows like Chhote Miyan Bade Miyan, Laughter Ke Phatke, Comedy Circus, Comedy Classes, Comedy Nights Live and The Kapil Sharma Show, Subuhi rose to fame with MTV Splitsvilla Season 8.
