Succession: How Many Golden Globes Did the HBO Show Win? Where to Watch and Stream in India

Succession had a big night at the 2022 Golden Globes, where it picked up awards for best TV series (Drama), best actor for Jeremy Strong, and best supporting actress for Sarah Snook. Even though this year’s ceremony was a toned-down, untelevised presentation after a year clouded by controversy and intense backlash for lack of diversity among the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) members, Succession managed to create a significant buzz on social media post its three wins at the 79th Golden Globe Awards.

Like their characters in Succession Season 3, Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong fight it out for the Best Actor in a Drama Series, with the latter taking home the award. Other actors who were nominated in the category included Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game), Billy Porter (Pose), and Omar Sy (Lupin). The HBO show, which was declared the Best TV Series, was against Lupin, Pose, Squid Game, and The Morning Show in the best drama series category.

Succession’s other victory included the best supporting actress win for Sarah Snook who plays Shiv Roy in the American drama series. She was nominated alongside Jennifer Coolidge (White Lotus), Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick), Andie MacDowell (Maid), and Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso). Apart from this, Kieran Culkin was also up for the best supporting actor award but the Golden Globe went to actor O Yeong-su from Squid Game.

HBO’s Succession is a dark comedy that follows the Roy family and their global media and entertainment conglomerate, Waystar RoyCo. In the Succession Season 1 opening episode, Logan Roy’s (Cox) health is in question. The following episodes and seasons follow the fallout between his four children vying for his attention and the title of CEO of the company.

Where can you watch Succession in India?

Succession is available for streaming in India with a Disney+ Hotstar subscription.

