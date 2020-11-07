'Succession' S3 Will Start Shooting In Late November, Says Alan Ruck

Los Angeles: Actor Alan Ruck has revealed that the much-awaited third season of HBO’s “Succession” will commence filming later this month. Ruck, who essays the role of delusional Connor Roy, shared the news during an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“We’re going to start in New York right around the middle of November,” the actor said. The production on the new season of the satirical comedy-drama was originally scheduled to start in April this year, but because of the COVID-19 outbreak it was delayed indefinitely.

Created by Jesse Armstrong, the show features an ensemble cast of Brian Cox, Jeremy Strong, Sarah Snook, Keiran Culkin, Hiam Abbas, Nicholas Braun and Matthew Macfadyen. It focuses on the Roy family, and the power struggle between Logan Roy’s (Brian Cox) children to be named his successor when he decides to step down from the head of his media organisation Waystar Royco.

The first season of the show premiered in June 2018, while its sophomore bowed out in August 2019.