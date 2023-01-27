Succession Season 4 Trailer Pits the Roy Siblings Against Their Father Logan Roy; Watch Here

“Succession,” the king of prestige TV, is returning this March – its acid-tongued dialogue, family infighting and meme-worthy moments intact.

HBO’s latest trailer for “Succession’s” fourth season pits three of the Roy siblings (minus, Connor, of course) against their father, the unbeatable titan Logan Roy. When we last left them, Shiv’s husband, the typically feeble Tom Wambsgans, fed Logan information that may effectively block the siblings from ever succeeding their father as head honcho of the family company. (HBO and CNN share parent company Warner Bros. Discovery.)

The Roy children vying for Logan’s job (and his love) has always driven the action on the show, but it’s the interpersonal drama that keeps us glued. The trailer sees Tom ask Logan if they’d continue to be partners if he and Shiv were to “bust up.” The Roy patriarch responds ominously: “If we’re good, we’re good.” Nothing like screwing over one of your children to team up with her spineless partner. (And shortly after she confessed she didn’t “love” him, at that – no “Succession” character has both a healthy personal life and business success!)

This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial. Season 4 of #Succession premieres March 26 on HBO Max. pic.twitter.com/gyXeMZ7alL— HBO Max (@hbomax) January 26, 2023

Also seen in the brief trailer: Alexander Skarsgard as tech CEO Lukas Matsson, Shiv marching methodically through a newsroom, Connor and Willa seemingly tying the knot (another “Succession” wedding!) and number-one son Kendall walking ominously toward the ocean (he’s got a weird thing with water).

The acclaimed drama returns just in time to fill the vacancy left by HBO’s apocalyptic game adaptation, “The Last of Us,” whose first season will conclude in March. “Succession” Season 4 premieres March 26.

