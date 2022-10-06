'Such Events Promote Love, Affection and Brotherhood': Chiranjeevi at Alai Balai

Megastar Chiranjeevi, who is basking in the success of Godfather, recently graced the annual Dasara fete ‘Alai Balai’ festival as a chief guest. The event is held every year a day after Dussehra. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya has been hosting it for the last 17 years.

In his speech, during the occasion, Chiranjeevi said that he had long been waiting to attend the programme. The veteran actor described ‘Alai Balai’ as a part of Telangana culture and said such events should be held across the country as it promotes love, affection, and brotherhood.

Top showsha video

It is known that the former union minister Dattatreya personally visited Chiranjeevi’s residence to invite him to Alai Balai.

In his speech, Chiranjeevi also recalled that actors Pawan Kalyan and Allu Aravind have attended the program in the past.

The actor credited Dattatreya for the popularity that Alai Balai has gained over the years. Signing off, the actor thanked the fans for the amazing response to his gangster film, which was released on Wednesday.

Godfather is the official Telugu remake of actor Prithviraj Sukumaran’s Malayalam directorial Lucifer, which stars Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran himself in the lead. The remake is helmed by Jayam Mohan Raja.

On the work front, the actor has promising projects in the pipeline. For the first time, he will be joining hands with director Meher Ramesh for the film titled Bholaa Shankar. The film is a Telugu remake of Vedalam and stars Keerthy Suresh as his sister.

Other than this, Chiranjeevi will be teaming up with production house Mythri Movie Makers for a film helmed by Sardar Gabbar Singh fame Bobby. The untitled film is touted to be a full-length comedy entertainer.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here