Such Reports Trouble Fans, Family: Sapna Choudhary on Death Rumours

Indian dancer Sapna Choudhary, who was said to have died in a car accident, is safe with her family in Haryana. The Haryana sensation has rubbished such rumours and said that such stories trouble not just her fans but her family too. Sapna said that even her relatives started receiving calls after the rumours of her death spread on the internet.

According to a report in The Times of India, Sapna said that this news was very disturbing for her family, adding they had no idea how to deal with it. The Haryana queen said that in this profession, the actors face different types of rumours but this was very weird. She said that she was shocked that someone could spread the wrong news.

Sapna further said that people might have had some misunderstanding. She said that a singer from the same state died and people might have confused her for Sapna, leading to this confusion.

The dancer further added that it is sad that an artist has died but she feels that this confusion should not have happened. These posts related to Sapna’s death went viral on social media, after which people started offering condolences and prayers for the peace of her soul. The viral posts claimed that Sapna died in a road accident in Sirsa.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here