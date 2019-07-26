Take the pledge to vote

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Complains to Mumbai Police After Receiving Vulgar Message on Facebook

Actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said that she is not under any threat, but brought the incident to the notice of the police to protect young vulnerable girls on social media.

Updated:July 26, 2019, 6:27 PM IST
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Complains to Mumbai Police After Receiving Vulgar Message on Facebook
Singer-actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi sought help from Mumbai Police on Twitter after receiving vulgar message on Facebook. The Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress first shared a screenshot of the message on Twitter and tagged Mumbai Police. It was then transferred to the social media cell and cyber police station.

An account by the name Lacosta Maphisa had sent her the message. Posting a screenshot of the person's Facebook account, the 43-year-old actress wrote, "When someone claims to work on National Prime Prevention council & harasses women this way @MahaCyber1@MumbaiPolice pls take note. This message was sent to me on @facebook!"

The Mumbai Police responded within minutes, saying, "We have followed you. Please DM us your contact details." Suchitra then clarified that she is not under any threat, but is sharing the incident to bring it to the notice of the police to protect "young vulnerable girls on social media."

The Mumbai Police assured her that the case was being handled by the right department. "Ma'am, we have already forwarded to our Social Media cell and Cyber police station for necessary intervention & action. Moreover, you can also Dial 100 or Tweet us, alternatively for prompt support," they wrote.

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa, which released in 1994, was a breakthrough film for Suchitra and the film's lead actor Shah Rukh Khan. She went on to star in a few films after that and turned author with her first novel for young adults The Summer of Cool in 2009.

Suchitra was earlier married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapoor and has a daughter with him. She has also been writing and singing songs, and is known for popular albums like Dole Dole, Dum Tara, Aha, and Zindagi.

