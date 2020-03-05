Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Files Property Lawsuit Against Shekhar Kapur

The divorce of Shekhar Kapur and ex-wife Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, which grabbed headlines back in 2017, is back in the buzz. The former actress and musician has now filed a property lawsuit against the filmmaker.

According to a Spotboye, a friend of the actress has shared that a 3-BHK property which legally belongs to their daughter Kaveri is being used by Kabir Bedi and wife Parveen without paying for it, thus leaving the actress with no other option but to take legal steps.

The friend also said that if something happens to Suchitra, her daughter, who is just a teenager will not have anywhere to go in her formative years. Being a responsible mother, approaching the lawmakers seemed to be the only option in such a situation.

Suchitra had slammed Kabir three years back as well and said they were not vacating the house. On this, Kabir had refuted her claims, saying there was a proper rent agreement in place.

Apparently, the actress' friend also revealed that this was only one of the other properties in dispute between the two.

When contacted, Suchitra confirmed the news but was not willing to divulge any further. She said, "I really don't want to elaborate on this as it's too stressful for me."

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur had tied the knot in 1997 and got divorced in September, 2006.

