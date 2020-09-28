Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Questions Why Only Women Have Been Probed by NCB in Drugs Link

Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has questioned the "culture of misogyny" in Bollywood in relation to current drug probe of actresses by Narcotics Control Bureau. Suchitra questioned why actors of the industry haven't been probed.

Talking to Twitter, she wrote, “From normalising women being addressed as “#kyamaalhai in the movies, to fuming over a woman asking #MaalHaiKya in real life, our entire culture of misogny needs a reset. Im still aghast that no men were named & called for #ncbprobe - only the women shamed.”

From normalising women being addressed as "#kyamaalhai in the movies, to fuming over a woman asking #MaalHaiKya in real life, our entire culture of misogny needs a reset. Im still aghast that no men were named & called for #ncbprobe - only the women shamed. — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 27, 2020

In another tweet, sha asked her fellow members of the film fraternity to not touch their noses in videos because it will perceived as a drug addiction. While she did not take any names, she could be referring to the viral 2019 video, where many Bollywood personalities allegedly appeared to have taken drugs at a party.

She wrote, “Dear friends. Dont ever touch ur finger to ur nose again. Never mind if u were trying to control a sneeze or pull a hair in ur nose. Certainly dont do that in a video thats uploaded on social media. Or u may be labelled a druggie by fanatics . Sambhal ke rahiyo (Be careful) - times are bad.”

dear friends.Dont ever touch ur finger to ur nose again. Never mind if u were trying to control a sneeze or pull a hair in ur nose. Certainly dont do that in a video thats uploaded on social media. Or u may be labelled a druggie by fanatics . Sambhal ke rahiyo -times are bad 🙄 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 27, 2020

Actresses Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Sara Ali Khan, Shraddha Kapoor, designer Simone Khambatta and manager Karishma Prakash have been questioned by the Narcotics Control Bureau about alleged drug consumption in connection to the Sushant Singh Rajput case. Actress Rhea Chakraborty was also arrested earlier in charges of consumption and procuring drugs.