Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's Daughter Kaveri Under Self Quarantine After Returning from US Amid Coronavirus

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and filmmaker Shekhar Kapur's daughter Kaveri has put herself under self-quarantine after returning from Boston, over coronavirus concerns.

Kaveri, who is studying at the Berklee College of Music in Boston, landed in India on Thursday. She was stuck in the US after the college got shut and students had to vacate dormitories.

"As a mother I was going mad, didn't sleep for the whole week she was stranded. I was obviously in a lot of panic though she was staying with a close family friend and was being looked after very well.

"We had to write to the ministry, try to get everything done and the ministry was so proactive, they were sending directives... They did this for everyone with queries who were concerned," Suchitra told PTI.

The actor said Kaveri was finally flown down in an emergency visa.

"It was all so smooth, she said people at the airport were efficient and thorough but compassionate. When you see videos on social media and whatsapp being circulated, you start panicking. This panic and unrest is uncalled for because our government and health personnel are handling it brilliantly with a war footing."

As a precautionary measure, the 44-year-old actor said her daughter put herself under self quarantine despite being tested and cleared at the airport.

"She got tested at the airport and was completely clear but as a responsible thing, what she's doing is very sensible," she added.

According to the Health Ministry data, the novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 195 on Friday after 22 fresh cases were reported from various parts of the country.

The cases include 32 foreign nationals including 17 from Italy, 3 from the Philippines, two from the UK, one each belonging to Canada, Indonesia and Singapore.

Meanwhile, actor Irrfan Khan's wife, Sutapa Sikdar, took to Facebook to announce that their son Nabil has arrived safely back to the country after being stuck in London.

In her Facebook post, Sikdar narrated how she was "aghast" to see many people who had their masks "like neck band and all the hugs and kisses upon arrival made me swoon."

"I made such a fuss I took two cars I didn't let my child sit on mine and didn't hug him was armed with my gloves and scarf so were both the drivers. In the airport they had done a thermal check and let him go.



"I was really surprised that at third stage in which India is they did not suggest home quarantine. They made him fill a form with his phone number I hope its not a formality I will eagerly await for their call after couple of days to check on him."

Sikdar said she's now isolating her son for fourteen days as a precautionary measure.

Follow @News18Movies for more

