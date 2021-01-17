Suchitra Sen Death Anniversary: The Iconic Legend Whose Enigma Remains Unfazed

Million-dollar smile, intense disarming gaze, charismatic persona exuding elegance, emanating enigmatic grace- that’s Suchitra Sen, the undisputed queen of the silver screen, for you.

Honoured with Padma Shri, Banga Bibhushan, and many such prestigious awards, the actress had garnered immense fame by featuring in Bengali and Hindi cinema, opposite some leading actors of the time.

Addressed as ‘Mayanayika’, Suchitra Sen was a complete actress. She had been an exemplary figure in the field of cinema. Her talent, unparalleled grace, effortless cinematic presence remains textbook examples for actresses.

As we fondly remember her on her death anniversary, let’s take a trip down memory lane reminiscing the scintillating actress’s famous songs that are considered evergreen classics:

Tum Aa Gaye Ho Noor Aa Gaya Hai: Who can ever forget the remarkable charming screen presence of Suchitra Sen in the film Aandhi! Kishore Kumar and Lata Mangeshkar’s melodious rendition of ‘Tum aa Gaye ho…’ combined with Suchitra Sen’s grace, enchanting looks, adorable expressions in this song left an indelible mark in everyone’s heart.

Is Mod se Jate hai: Yet another awe-inspiring, sonorous song from the same film Aandhi, penned by Gulzar saab continues to be one of the heartwarming, popular songs of this enigmatic beauty.

Tere Bina Zindegi Se: This R.D. Burman song from Aandhi is fondly remembered as evergreen classic which sees Suchitra-Sanjeev Kapoor intensely emoting the pathos, the longing, the love.

Rahen na rahen hum: Sen’s sizzling onscreen chemistry with Dharmendra in the movie Mamta was beautifully enhanced while she lip-synced to this beautiful song. Her immaculate style, extraordinaire facial expressions lent this classic an exquisite appeal.

Ei poth Jodi na sesh hoy: An iconic, classic song picturized on the popular Uttam-Suchitra romantic pair had taken the Tollywood by storm during 60s; and enthralls the fans even now. The amorous song has not lost an iota of its charm even when it is played almost in very Bengali household, till this date. This memorable song is from the movie Saptapadi that had earned her the best actress award at the Moscow film festival.

Ei sundor swarnali sondhyay: Intense gaze, mystical aura of Suchitra in this song sung by Geeta Dutta is cherished for both the soothing tune and the actress’ endearing charm. It is often hummed and played in Bengali households owing to its immense popularity.

Dekhne mein bhola hai: Sung by Asha Bhonsle, this song from Bombai ka babu opposite Dev Anand, is a charming, peppy song. Suchitra’s glamour, unique beauty added a special dimension to this song.