Sudeep to Fahadh Faasil, Actors Who Played Heroes, Villains With Same Finesse

No film is complete without at least one negative character or a villain. There was a time when only a certain kind of actors were seen on screen playing negative characters. But with the growing experimentation and emergence of OTT platforms, the directors, too, feel encouraged to try actors, who were only seen playing protagonists earlier, in negative roles.

Kannada star Duniya Vijay will be seen playing a villain in an upcoming Telugu film. Reports suggest that south star Balakrishna will also be seen in the role of a villain in a film soon.

Here’re a few actors who will be seen playing negative roles next:

Duniya Vijay

Duniya Vijay is known as an action hero in the Kannada film industry. Vijay has gained popularity among the Kannada audience as a director as well. Now, he will be seen in the role of villain in an upcoming film starring Nandamuri Balakrishna.

Vijay Sethupathi

Tamil star Vijay Sethipathi will also turn a villain for an upcoming film. Vijay played an antagonist in Tamil film Master and impressed the Telugu audience with his performance.

Sudeep

Actor Sudeep has been ruling the hearts of the Kannada film audience, and will soon play a villain in one of his upcoming films. Sudeep played an antagonist in Eega and left an everlasting impression on the audience. The actor was also seen in the role of a villain in Salman Khan’s Dabangg 3.

Fahadh Faasil

Fahadh Faasil is one of the most successful and renowned names in the Malayalam film industry. Interestingly, Fahadh played a negative character in Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise, currently running in theatres.

Ravi Kishan

Bhojpuri superstar Ravi Kishan has been a successful actor in Hindi and Bhojpuri films. His negative character as Maddali Shiva Reddy was immensely loved by the audience, and in no time, it turned him into a successful villain in the south.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.