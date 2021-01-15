Sudesh Berry Opens Up on Shakti Co-star Rubina Dilaik's 'Superiority Complex'

Actor Sudesh Berry in a recent interview talked about his Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas Ki co-star Rubina Dilaik, who is currently locked inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. He said that she is a beautiful and wonderful actress.

In an interview with Times Of India, Berry said, “I have worked with Rubina and I think she is a beautiful and wonderful actress. She was one of the most talented debutantes I had come across in my long career. I have hardly seen anyone who has such good timing as an actor. She has not shown any superiority while we were on the sets. Rubina has always respected me and never made me feel that she is superior to me in any way. In fact, I don't even watch ‘Bigg Boss’ and didn't know that she had fumbled on my name. It was Kamya Panjabi, who called me and told me about it.”

In one of the episodes of Bigg Boss 14, Kavita Kaushik had asked Rubina to name her co-stars from Shakti – Astitva Ke Ehsas. During the same, Rubina had fumbled upon Berry’s name, which had shocked Kavita. Reacting to the same, Kamya Punjabi, who is also a part of the show, had said that Berry was very upset about it.

Berry himself had tweeted, “Apne 40 years ke career meh itni badi fumbling nahi dekhi... every day is a learning day #BB14#shakti #MyNameIsSudeshBerry.”

Meanwhile, in this week Rubina, Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli and Sonali Phogat have been nominated for evictions.