Sudha Chandran Dedicates Heartfelt Note to Father KD Chandran After His Demise

Actress Sudha Chandran lost her father, veteran actor KD Chandran on May 16. The actor died at the age of 86 due to advanced kidney problems that lead to cardiac arrest. Post her father’s demise, Sudha dedicated a heartfelt note to him on Instagram.

Sudha posted KD’s picture and began the note with, “Goodbye Appa..till we meet again." The actress wrote that she is proud to be his daughter and promised to always follow the principles he laid and values he believed in. She further revealed that with his death, she feels incomplete as a part of her is gone with him. She concluded with a wish to be born as his daughter again and paid homage to him.

Fans and people from the industry extended their condolences. The first one was actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Karanvir Bohra and Aashka Goradia also offered their condolences and prayers.

Many including Mouli Ganguly, Bharti Singh, Adaa Khan and Delnaaz Irani extended their tribute and support for the family.

Sudha also revealed that her father suffered from dementia and was being treated at Citi Care Hospital in Mumbai on May 12. On May 16, he breathed his last at 10 am.

KD has performed in many films such as Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke, China Gate, Pukar, Tere Mere Sapne, and Har Dil Jo Pyar Karega among others. He had also acted in TV show Gulmohar.

Sudha is a renowned Bharatanatyam dancer and a popular face on television. She rose to fame in the television industry with her popular character of Ramola Sikand in the show Kaahin Kissii Roz. She has also been a part of Naagin franchise and TV show Yeh Hain Mohabbatein. Sudha has acted in several Bollywood and other regional language films as well.

