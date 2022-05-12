Sudhaa Chandran To Play Double Role in Naagin 6; Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra Attend 'Modi@20' Event

Ekta Kapoor’s show Naagin 6’s latest episode has got the fans pretty excited, as it drops hint on veteran actress Sudhaa Chandran’s double role. The show features Tejasswi Prakash and Simba Nagpal in the lead as Pratha and Rishabh respectively. Sudhaa Chandran plays the role of Rishabh’s mother in the show. And during the recent episode, it was revealed that Sudhaa Chandran will be playing a double role in the show. The actress who plays the role of Seema in the show will also be playing the role of her mother Tara.

For more: Naagin 6: Sudhaa Chandran To Play Double Role In Tejasswi Prakash’s Show, Says ‘It Is Very Exciting’

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri’s much-loved film The Kashmir Files has been hitting the headlines ever since its release in March, this year. The Anupam Kher starrer flick revived the box office after the pandemic and grabbed everyone’s attention. The Kashmir Files is now set to premiere on ZEE5 on May 13 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Indian Sign Language. Marking this initiative, ZEE5 recently organised a special screening of the film in Indian Sign Language in Mumbai which saw a turnaround of 500 people with a hearing impairment.

For more: The Kashmir Files to Release on OTT with Indian Sign Language, Sets World Record

According to a recent report in Bollywood Hungama, Katrina Kaif who tied the knot with Vicky Kaushal six months back is pregnant. A source claimed to Bollywood Hungama that Katrina is two months pregnant. “Katrina and Vicky are expected to be parents soon, as the former is 2 months pregnant. The entire family is excited to welcome a new member to the family," the source told the publication. However, Vicky has denied the claims. In a statement to News18.com, his spokesperson on his behalf said, “This report is false. This is a rumour and has no truth."

For more: Katrina Kaif Pregnant? Vicky Kaushal’s Spokesperson Reacts To Pregnancy Rumours

On Thursday, Prime Video today unveiled the official music album for the Amazon Original series, Modern Love Mumbai. The music in all its essence brings out the best of love, passion, intimacy and celebrates emotions in its different shades and forms. The well-acclaimed musicians from the country have come together for the six-part anthology, elevating the excitement quotient prior to the show’s launch a notch higher, ensuring the heart-warming songs will stay with the audiences.

For more: Modern Love Mumbai: Music Album of the Series Unveiled; Brings Together Sonu Nigam, Ram Sampath and Others

Sidharth Malhotra and filmmaker Karan Johar attended an event held for the launch of the book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ in New Delhi recently. The book was launched at a grand event by Vice President Venkaiah Naidu at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi, on Wednesday, reported ANI. The book ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ has been written by intellectuals and eminent citizens on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 20 years in public life.

For more: Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra Attend ‘Modi@20: Dreams Meet Delivery’ Book Launch Event; See Pic

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.