Sudhanshu Pandey Slams Award Function Organisers, Actors for Disregarding Covid-19 Protocols

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey attended an awards ceremony recently with the who's who of the telly industry in attendance. However, he did not stop from slamming the event organisers and celebrities who arrived for not following coronavirus protocols and not wearing masks.

Sudhanshu spoke to the media alongside Rupali Ganguly and said that no safety protocols that have been set in place by the government in the wake of the pandemic were followed at the gathering. He reiterated that the pandemic is not over yet and people need to be very careful when they step outside.

He can be heard saying, "Yaha pe is function mein koi bhi protocol follow nahi kar raha hai, kisi bhi tarah ka protocol follow nahi hua hai and this is very, very unfortunate. Kyuki itne saare log hai yaha, kisine bhi mask nahi pehna tha, there were no sanitizers."

Fans lauded Sudhanshu for standing up for what is right, but some trolled him for not wearing a breathing mask himself. However, Sudhanshu gave an explanation for the same as he shared on social media, "To all the people asking y I’m not wearing a mask .. this interview was done outdoors in d open n media was at least 15 feet away only the 🎤 were kept in place ... I wouldn’t be talking about this if I don’t protocol myself .. Thank you (sic)."

Check out what Sudhanshu said at the awards night amid rising concern for coronavirus spread.

On the work front, Sudhanshu is recently featuring in Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly in the lead role.