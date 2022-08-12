Sudheer Babu’s Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali To Be Released on September 16

The release date of Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty’s much anticipated film Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali has finally been announced by the makers. On August 10, Mythri Movie Makers took to Twitter to make the big announcement, along with unveiling a new poster of the film. After being under production for over a year, the Tollywood romantic drama is all set to hit the big screen this year on September 16.

“#AaAmmayiGurinchiMeekuCheppali in Theatres from SEP 16. Get ready to fall in love with a beautiful tale on the Big Screens,” tweeted the production house. The new poster features Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty on the sets of a film.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali marks the third film collaboration of Sudheer Babu and filmmaker Mohana Krishna Indraganti. Alongside Sudheer and Krithi in the lead roles, the movie also stars Srinivas Avasarla, Vennela Kishore, Rahul Ramakrishna and Satish Saripalli in supporting roles. This Mohana Krishna Indraganti directorial is produced under the banners of Benchmark Studios and Mythri Movie Makers.

The film was announced in November 2020 and its shooting started in March 2021. The cinematography of this Sudheer Babu-starrer has been done by PG Vinda while its editing has been done by Marthand K Venkatesh. Vivek Sagar has composed the music for the movie.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali was reportedly scheduled to release this Valentine’s Day. However, its release date was pushed due to unknown reasons. Meanwhile, the plot details of the film have been kept under wraps by the makers.

