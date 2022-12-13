Sudheesh Gopinath Wraps Shooting For His Directorial Debut Madanolsavam

Sudheesh Gopinath has wrapped shooting for his directorial debut, Madanolsavam, in Kanhangad. This Malayalam film will soon hit the silver screens. Written and Directed by Sudheesh Gopinath, the film stars Kunhikrishnan and Bhama Arun in pivotal roles. The film also features Suraj Venjaramoodu, Babu Antony, Rajesh Madhavan, and Sudhi Koppa.

Malayalam film Madanolsavam is bankrolled by Vinayak Ajith under the banner of Ajith Vinayak Films. Inspired by a short story by E Santhosh Kumar, writer-director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has penned the screenplay and dialogues for the film.

The cinematography of the film is handled by Shehanad Jalal who is known for films including A Pestering Journey (2011), Lady of the Lake (2016) and Maharathi (2008). On the other hand, the music of the film is scored by Cristo Xavier with lyrics penned by Vysakh Sugunan.

With the film, Madanotsavam, Sudeesh Gopinath is making his directorial debut. Earlier, he was the chief associate of director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Phuduwal.

The other technical crew of the film includes Vivek Harshan as the editor and Abhilash MU as the associate director. Besides this, Ezra’s director Jay R Krishnan is also a part of the film and the creative producer.

A few months ago, the team released the teaser of the song Kana Doorathano Kanum Doorathano Aarum Kanathodum Mohaclockin Soochi. The song was released on 19th October 2022 and had already gained the attention of all music lovers.

Actor Babu Antony joined the shooting of Madanotsavam recently. Now, fans are eagerly waiting to see Babu Antony and are keen to know his role in the film. The film Madanolsavam is mostly shot in Kasaragod, Coorg, and Madikeri.

Meanwhile, Suraj Venjaramoodu was last seen in Heaven where he portrayed the role of a cop. His upcoming films include Auto Rickshawkarante Bharya, Higuita, Roy, Acharu Varuhtiya Vina, and an untitled film with Lukka Chuppi director Bash Mohammed.

Read all the Latest Movies News here