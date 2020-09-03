Sudhir Mishra Goes in Quarantine After Experiencing Mild Covid-19 Symptoms

It has been a tough time for filmmaker Sudhir Mishra who is feeling mild symptoms with fever, cough and runny nose. The director has been taking care of himself and has been advised to undergo the test for COVID-19 by friends and family. The heart-breaking news comes months after Sudhir lost his father.

Taking to Twitter, Sudhir announced about feeling feverish and having a cold. He also mentioned that he has taken paracetamol and feels that it is not a virus. He wrote, “I had mild fever which subsided after paracetamol ,a cough and a runny nose Since this was the 2nd day running (sic).”

Talking to Mid-Day, he elaborated, “I have been taking the necessary precautions and have quarantined myself. My mother is staying with me, so I have to be all the more careful. But I don't think I have the virus.”

Sudhir lost his mathematician father Devendra Nath Mishra five months back. He also informed that his sister could not attend the last rites. “My US-based sister could not come down for the funeral. It was a tough time for my mother and me,” he added.

Meanwhile, Pooja Bhatt, Soni Razdan and Shekhar Gupta came forward to advise the director on taking a precautionary test. “Do an Antibodies test at the very least Sudhir. Please,” wrote Pooja Bhatt. Alia Bhatt’s mother Soni mentioned, “Get tested no. Could be anything”.

Do an Antibodies test at the very least Sudhir. Please. — Pooja Bhatt (@PoojaB1972) August 31, 2020

Get tested no. Could be anything. — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) August 31, 2020

Director Onir has shared wishes for Sudhir on social media, writing, “Take care and get well soon Sudhir (sic).” Shekhar Kapur also commented, “Take care, Sudhir, you’re not just a terrific film maker, but a devoted son too (sic)."

Take care, Sudhir, you’re nit just a terrific film maker, but a devoted son too — Shekhar Kapur (@shekharkapur) August 31, 2020

Meanwhile, Sudhir is all set for the virtual promotions of his upcoming series Hostages 2. The health might result in his absence during the promotions. He is also associated with an anthology film on coronavirus with Anubhav Sinha, Ketan Mehta, Hansal Mehta and Subhash Kapoor.