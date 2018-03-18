GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Sudhir Mishra Says He Prefers Working With Actors, Not Stars

IANS

Updated:March 18, 2018, 10:34 AM IST
Mishra, who is known for directing critically acclaimed films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi and Chameli, also cited the example of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose performance in Chameli was lauded by film critics.
Director Sudhir Mishra, who is awaiting the release of his project Daas Dev, says he doesn't want just bankable faces but wants "actors" in his films.

"I just want actors. They are a bit layered... it is not that stars cannot be actors, there are stars who can be good actors. Like, sometimes actors become stars," Mishra told IANS.

"Now, the problem is, nobody is saying so, and including women in the media are not saying that actress Richa Chadda is a star. But she is. She has just done a Rs 80 crore film! Had any boy done a Rs 80 crore film, they would have called him a star. But yeah, I always try and choose actors," he added.

Mishra, who is known for directing critically acclaimed films like Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, Dharavi and Chameli, also cited the example of actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, whose performance in Chameli was lauded by film critics.

Daas Dev is a romantic political thriller, scheduled to release on March 23. Apart from Richa, it features Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa, Rahul Bhat, Dalip Tahil, Saurabh Shukla and Anurag Kashyap.

