Sudip-Starrer Kannada Film Kabza to Hit Theatres in 7 Languages

The makers of the Kannada movie Kabza have wrapped its shooting, and they are busy with the film’s dubbing and post-production work. The film, which has generated a lot of excitement, will be dubbed in 7 languages. Even the dubbing process in seven languages has started. Actor Sudeep plays the lead role in the multi-starrer.

Kabza is the first Kannada film to be dubbed in 7 languages. The film will be released in Kannada, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali.

The movie is a mass action entertainer directed by R Chandru. The movie stars Upendra and Sudeep in the lead roles, while Shriya Saran plays the female lead. The music for this film has been composed by Ravi Basrur. The movie revolves around a 1947 Gandhi follower and a freedom fighter and how they were brutally attacked. Due to unavoidable circumstances, the freedom fighter’s son gets trapped in the mafia world and the story unfolds between 1947 to 1984.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the film teaser. Chandru said they would release the teaser soon. Talking about this, the director further said, “Our Kannada industry has grown to a great extent. Thus we have to release the teaser of the film to meet the expectations of the audience. The dubbing of the film has just begun and we will release the teaser soon after the dubbing is over.”

The fans are quite excited and are looking forward to watching the teaser of the film. The other filmmakers are also urging Chandru to release the teaser as soon as possible. The film is creating a lot of excitement among the viewers.

