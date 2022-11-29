The Kashmir Files Row: IFFI Jury Member Sudipto Sen Calls Nadav Lapid's Comment 'Personal Opinion'

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen who was also a jury member at the International Film Festival of India reacted to his fellow jury member Nadav Lapid’s comment on The Kashmir Files and clarified that it was the latter’s personal opinion on the film. He took to Twitter to write that as jurors, they don’t indulge in any kind of personal comments on any film and if it is done, it is completely in personal capacity and has nothing to do with the jury board.

Also Read: The Kashmir Files Director Vivek Agnihotri Reacts to IFFI Jury Head Calling His Film ‘Propaganda, Vulgar’

His Tweet read, “Whatever has been said by IFFI 2022 Jury Chairman Mr. Nadav Lapid about the film Kashmir Files, from the stage of closing ceremony of 53-rd IFFI was completely his personal opinion. In the official presentation of the Jury Board to the Festival Director and in the official Press Conference, where we 4 juries (the fifth jury had to leave for her personal emergency) were present and interacted with the press, we never mentioned anything about our likes or dislikes. Both were our official collective opinion. As juror, we are assigned to judge the technical, aesthetic quality and socio-cultural relevance of a film. We don’t indulge in any kind of political comments on any film and if it is done, it is completely in personal capacity - nothing to do with the esteemed Jury Board."

For the uninitiated, at the 53rd International Film Festival of India, jury head, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid criticised The Kashmir Files and said that the film felt like a ‘propaganda, vulgar movie.’

Lapid said, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film: The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival. I feel totally comfortable to share openly these feelings here with you on stage. Since the spirit of having a festival is to accept also a critical discussion which is essential for art and for life."

Read all the Latest Movies News here