Sufiyum Sujatayum First Malayalam Film to be Released on OTT Platform

Amid the COVID-19lockdown, "Sufiyum Sujatayum", starring Jayasurya and Aditi Rao Hydari, has become the first Malayalam film to be released on the over-the-top (OTT) platform as theatres remain shut in Kerala due to the pandemic.

Written and directed by N Shanavas and produced by Vijay Babu, the film was released past midnight on the OTT platform and began streaming worldwide on Prime Amazon video this morning.

Dev Mohan, 27, is making his debut as an actor and essays the role of a sufi saint. The "Wazir" and "Murder 3" actress, Aditi Rao Hydari, is portraying the role of speech impaired Sujatha who is in love with the sufi saint, while Jayasurya acts as her husband in the film.

After her on screen debut in 2006 with the Malayalam film "Prajapathi", this is Aditi's second foray into Mollywood. She has also acted in Tamil and Telugu films.

Vijay Babu said since the theatres are shut due to the lockdown, there was no option but to release the film on the OTT platform.

Meanwhile, the pirated version of the film has come out following the release on AmazonPrime.

Follow @News18Movies for more