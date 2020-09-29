Sufjan Stevens Says His 2018 Oscars Gig Was 'TraumaTising'

London: American singer Sufjan Stevens says his performance at the 2018 Academy Awards was one of the most “traumatising experiences” of his life. The 45-year-old singer had performed “Mystery of Love”, the Oscar-nominated track of the love story “Call Me at the award ceremony.

During an interview with The Guardian, Stevens likened his act at the Oscars to “a horrifying Scientology end-of-year prom”. “Honestly, one of the most traumatising experiences of my entire life,” the singer said, adding it represented “everything I hate about America and popular culture”. Going ahead, Stevens said, he would not like to be associated with Hollywood and its culture in any way.

“I didn’t want to have anything to do with that world and that culture. I don’t want to be part of any room full of adults hemming and hawing over plastic trophies,” he added. Stevens was nominated for best original song for “Mystery of Love” at the 2018 Oscars. He had lost out to “Remember Me” from the animated feature “Coco”.