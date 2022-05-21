Suga Explains 'Who BTS Is' In His Proof Of Inspiration, Did He Treat ARMYs To New Song Teaser Pics?

BTS member Suga was the next member to release his ‘Proof of Inspiration.’ On Saturday, via a video shared by BigHit Music, Min Yoongi confirmed that he picked the songs Trivia: Seesaw and Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi). He noted that the two songs that were poles apart from each other with regard to energy and theme. However, he added that songs like these push him to expand his musical spectrum.

“I picked two songs in completely contrasting styles. They’re ‘Trivia: Seesaw’, which is relatively calm and BTS Cypher PT.3: Killer (Feat. Supreme Boi) which is more powerful and full of energy. I wonder what sort of songs I can come up with ranging between these polar opposite songs. It’s fun and meaningful to come up with ideas for expanding my musical spectrum,” he said.

“I think that always challenging myself with no limits in the musical spectrum is who I am and who BTS is. I guess my music and BTS’ music that are the products of these thoughts and ideas are our Proof,” Suga added.

Although the explanation helped fans get an insight behind his choice, a number of fans spotted never-before-seen pictures of the members standing on a stage with microphones in their hands. The new pictures show the members singing together in a deserted location. The pictures have paved the way for speculations that the pictures could be a glimpse of a music video for their new track Yet To Come, from their upcoming album Proof.

more teaser pics from the unknown schedule pic.twitter.com/07yW7fukec — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) May 21, 2022

Pictures from the unknown location were spotted in Jungkook’s ‘Proof of Inspiration.’ While fans had hinted that they could mean something more than just snapshots, Suga’s Proof of Inspiration has fuelled the possibility that it is from their upcoming track. When we revisited the other members’ ‘Proof of Inspiration’ videos, we spotted the same location in Jimin’s video as well.

have we seen these locations before? 😅 pic.twitter.com/vAGUu0oW6t — Sel⁷ (@BTStranslation_) May 19, 2022

jimin added pictures of the "youth" and his moon tattoo, CRYING pic.twitter.com/K0u7zQhQSZ — bts⁷ 6.10 – 21 (@kkukstudio) May 18, 2022

Do you think BTS is secretly letting us in on the MV of Yet To Come? Let us know by tweeting to us as @News18Movies

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.