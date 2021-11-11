Suganda Mishra and Sanket Bhosale Enjoy Getaway with Family; See Pics

Comedians and couple Suganda Mishra and Sanket Bhosale, who tied the knot earlier this year, took time off their busy schedules for a small vacation. The former took to Instagram to share pictures and video with her husband and mother-in-law from the location. In the pictures and videos, the couple can be seen posing and dancing by and in the pool surrounded by greenery.

“Vaccy Vibe ‍♀️ #swipeleft #familytime #vaccymode #vacation #familyvacation #swimming #fun #love #muchneeded #relax," Sugandha wrote alongside on the photo-video sharing app.

Read: Sugandha Mishra Weds Sanket Bhosale: A Look At Photos From Their Wedding Festivities

In another video, Sugandha and her mother-in-law can be seen by the pool. Sugandha can be seen lip-syncing to Jennifer Winget’s dialogue from one of her shows and says, “Main tumhari jagah lena nahi chahti, aur tum meri jagah kabhi le nahi sakti.” “Life in Sasural," she captioned it.

Suganda hails from Jalandhar, while Sanket belongs to Maharashtra. Both had shot into fame in The Kapil Sharma Show, though they had later left it. They are now settled in Mumbai.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.