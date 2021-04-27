Sugandha Mishra Marries Sanket Bhosale, See Pics From Dreamy Wedding

Popular comedian Sugandha Mishra tied the knot with her fiancé, Sanket Bhosale, on Monday in Ludhiana. Only close family members and friends attended the wedding who had got their Rapid Antigen Test done before entering the venue, given the current Covid-19 pandemic.

The first picture of the couple after the wedding was shared by TV producer Preeti Simoes on her Instagram account. Simoes tagged the couple on her Instagram Stories, congratulated them, and added the sticker 'just married.'Simoes, who shares a great bond with Mishra, had attended all the wedding functions.

In the picture, the couple were seen sitting on a sofa, posing for a photo with a visitor. Mishra looked gorgeous in sequinned pink lehenga and yellow off-shoulder blouse. She had kept the accessories minimal to just a necklace and few bangles. Bhosale donned a white and yellow outfit, coordinating with his wife. The couple is yet to share their wedding pictures.

A video from their wedding ceremony has also emerged online.

Mishra, who rose to fame from The Kapil Sharma Show, had declared her engagement to Bhosale earlier this month.

Simoes had previously also posted photos and videos from the Mehendi ceremony. In one of the clips, Mishra was seen dressed up in a dark green coloured lehenga and was video calling her fiancé. The couple could be seen flaunting their henna to each other and Bhosale even dedicated a Bollywood song to her. The video went viral on the internet and was loved by the netizens.

Earlier while talking to the TOI, Mishra had revealed that she had started searching for her wedding lehenga since December last year, adding that she had done most of the shopping online. She added about her wish to wear a 10kg lehenga at her wedding. Luckily, the comedian was finally able to fulfil her dream.

