Sugandha Mishra Opens up on Exit from 'The Kapil Sharma Show', Says Format Changed After Sunil Grover Left

Actress Sugandha Mishra has finally addressed her sudden exit from comedian Kapil Sharma's celebrity chat show. She shared that after Sunil Grover quit it citing personal differences with Kapil "there were many changes that happened in the format of the show."

Sugandha further said (via), "We were not called again. I was going with the flow and I feel my journey with the show halted there." However, she shared that working on the show was a nice experience for her.

Sugandha also featured with Sunil in his latest show Gangs of Filmistaan, which has gone off air after a few months. She said, "I have done 2-3 shows with him. For Gangs of Filmistaan, the creative team called me and asked me if I wanted to be a part of the show. I have worked with the team before and the experience was nice so I joined the show."

Sugandha also said that she isn't sure about her return to Kapil's show, citing her busy schedule.

On the work front, Sugandha is currently working on a new show for Flipkart named Prize Wali Paathshala. She is also hosting a television series Taare Zameen Par on Star Plus, which is a kids singing reality show.