Sugeeth and Nishad Koya To Reunite For Their Upcoming Film Aanakattiyile Aanavandi

Director Sugeeth and scriptwriter Nishad Koya are set to collaborate for their upcoming Malayalam film, Aanakattiyile Aanavandi. The film is set to be a spiritual sequel to their 2012-released film Ordinary. The Sugeeth-directorial is backed by Raaffi Mathirra, under the banner of Iffaar Media. The cinematography of the film is handled by Faisal Ali, who was also the cinematographer of Ordinary.

The poster of the film Aanakattiyile Aanavandi is similar to Ordinary, which starred Kunchacko Boban and Biju Menon in leading roles. But no official confirmation has been made yet whether the film is indeed a sequel to Ordinary or not.

Sugeeth made his directorial debut with the film Ordinary. It was a huge success at the box office and garnered positive acclaim from the audience. The film was also released in Telugu and Tamil language. Earlier, Sugeeth and Nishad joined hands for films including Madhura Naranga and Shikkari Shambhu. The film Aanakattiyile Aanavandi marks the duo’s third reunion.

Sugeeth is also known for films such as 3 Dots and Kinavally. His upcoming films include Kural and Thalayundu Udalilla. Some of his directorial films also include Onnum Mindaathe, Madhura Naaranga, Shikkaari Shambhu and Kinaavalli. His last release was the Dileep-starrer My Santa. Sugeeth then went on to direct Kural, a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual film with Narain, which is yet to be released. Besides this, he has also announced a cop film titled Thalayundu Udalilla with Biju Menon, but there is no update on the status of the film.

Nishad is known for Ordinary, Thoppil Joppan, Ordinary (2012) and Polytechnic. His upcoming films include Pakalum Paathiravum, Shane Nigam-Nadirsha film and an untitled Jayasurya-starrer film.

Read all the Latest Movies News here