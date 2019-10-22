Indian Idol 11 judges Anu Malik and Vishal Dadlani were left in shock after a contestant forcibly hugged their co-judge Neha Kakkar and planted a kiss on her cheek on the reality show. The recently released promo of the upcoming episode of Indian Idol 11, shows that a contestant dressed in a Gujarati traditional attire walks onto the stage with a handful of gifts and a pink colour teddy bear. Soon after Neha gets on the stage, the contestant asks her if she remembers him.

The promo shows that Aditya Narayan tries to stop the contestant. Neha is evidently seen uncomfortable with it. She then turns back instantly.

The incident created quite a stir on social media, with fans of the show dissing the contestant. Replying to a fan’s tweet about the incident, Vishal claimed that the man ‘needs psychiatric help’. “@VishalDadlani sir uss launde ko chamet maarni chahiye thi (Sir you should have slapped the guy).. how dare he do such a thing.. I hope he was not let off easily,” wrote a fan.

“I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11,” the musician wrote in response to the tweet.

I suggested that the Police be called, but Neha decided to let the guy off the hook. He definitely needs psychiatric help, and we will try to help him get that, if we can. #IndianIdol11 https://t.co/CiCLy7u787 — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) October 20, 2019

The act of the Indian Idol 11 contestant has been criticised by most fans of the show. While one of her fans commented, "Kissing anyone without their prior consent is sexual assault." A second comment read, "Next time neha have to be very careful went on stage otherwise anything can happen with her die hard fan".

