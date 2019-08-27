Shah Rukh Khan is an elated father as his youngest son AbRam is following in the footsteps of his elder siblings. SRK posted an adorable picture of his youngest son Abram on social media, in which the latter is seen dressed up as a taekwondo fighter, wearing yellow belt.

Alongside Abram, SRK also shared throwback pics of Suhana and Aryan, in which the two can be seen taking taekwondo classes while they were young. With the pic and post, Shah Rukh also welcomed AbRam to the family of fighters.

Sharing a picture of his three children, SRK wrote on Twitter, "Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher (@care141)Fight Club. Yellow belt it is... (sic)"

Keeping up the tradition of Tae ‘Khan’ Doh in the family, the latest entrant to the Kiran Teacher ( @care141 )Fight Club. Yellow belt it is... pic.twitter.com/o8Ie7T2Hso — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 26, 2019

On the movies front, SRK has still not confirmed any collaboration for an upcoming film. There were speculations that Tamil filmmaker Atlee Kumar is trying to rope in SRK for a cameo in his upcoming film with actor Vijay. Other reports suggest that the duo are collaborating on a Hindi remake of Tamil blockbuster Mersal. However, there is no substantial source commenting on any of the projects as of now.

Meanwhile, SRK's Red Chillies Entertainment backed Netflix Series Bard of Blood comes out in September. The spy-thriller has Emrann Hashmi and Sobhita Dhulipala in lead roles. Red Chillies' last venture with Netflix, horror mini series Typewriter, received mixed reviews from watchers.

