Suhana Khan And Gauri Khan Spotted Relaxing In Their Balcony, See Pic

Suhana Khan is currently in Mumbai with her family. She reached India ahead of the coronavirus lockdown.

Social media found a picture featuring Suhana Khan chilling with her mother Gauri Khan. The mother-daughter duo was snapped in the balcony of their residence enjoying the first spells of rain in Mumbai. In the images, one can see Gauri Khan holding a cup sipping something as Suhana is seen lounging on a couch.

A few days back, we found the 19-year-old taking belly dancing lessons virtually. The lockdown did not stop the star kid as she was seen learning new steps with her trainer. Belly dancer and Suhana’s instructor shared a collage on Instagram which includes one image taken last year and a recent photo which features them between their ongoing online classes.

The then-and-now post was captioned as, "December 2019 #beforelockdown. May 2020 #lockdown4 with Suhana Khan. Level up #onlinebellydanceclass."

Another glimpse was added with the caption, “Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2”

Suhana Khan is currently in Mumbai with her family. She reached India ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. Suhana graduated from Ardingly College in London and is now studying at a film school in New York University. She featured in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue and was awarded the Russell Cup.

