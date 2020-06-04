Suhana Khan And Gauri Khan Spotted Relaxing In Their Balcony, See Pic

Social media found a picture featuring Suhana Khan chilling with her mother Gauri Khan. The mother-daughter duo was snapped in the balcony of their residence enjoying the first spells of rain in Mumbai. In the images, one can see Gauri Khan holding a cup sipping something as Suhana is seen lounging on a couch.

A few days back, we found the 19-year-old taking belly dancing lessons virtually. The lockdown did not stop the star kid as she was seen learning new steps with her trainer. Belly dancer and Suhana’s instructor shared a collage on Instagram which includes one image taken last year and a recent photo which features them between their ongoing online classes.

The then-and-now post was captioned as, "December 2019 #beforelockdown. May 2020 #lockdown4 with Suhana Khan. Level up #onlinebellydanceclass."

Another glimpse was added with the caption, “Challenging ourselves with rolls !! Belly dance online classes with @suhanakhan2”

Suhana Khan is currently in Mumbai with her family. She reached India ahead of the coronavirus lockdown. Suhana graduated from Ardingly College in London and is now studying at a film school in New York University. She featured in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue and was awarded the Russell Cup.

