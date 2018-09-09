English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Suhana Khan and Shah Rukh Walk Hand-in-Hand at Airport, En Route to London; See Pics
Shah Rukh will be travelling to London along with Suhana to drop her to her college.
All images courtesy: Viral Bhayani
Loading...
Suhana Khan has been spending time in Mumbai recently, while she was on a break from her college in the UK. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter has been making waves wherever she goes, in real life as well as social media, and has been making several public appearances. However, now that it's time to go back to college, Suhana was spotted with her father at the Mumbai airport today. Shah Rukh will be travelling to London along with Suhana to drop her to her college.
Shah Rukh sported a dark green T-Shirt and black trousers, paired with a black long trenchcoat. He teamed it up with white sneakers and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Suhana kept it cool and casual. She was dressed in a grey tank top and black jeggings, along with a cotton plaid shirt unbuttoned and knotted in the front. A black bag and a pair of white sneakers rounded off her outfit. The father and daughter walked hand-in-hand into the terminal, calmly navigating the shutterbugs crowding around them.
See pictures below:
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next be seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and will feature a special appearance by Salman Khan.
Shah Rukh sported a dark green T-Shirt and black trousers, paired with a black long trenchcoat. He teamed it up with white sneakers and black sunglasses. Meanwhile, Suhana kept it cool and casual. She was dressed in a grey tank top and black jeggings, along with a cotton plaid shirt unbuttoned and knotted in the front. A black bag and a pair of white sneakers rounded off her outfit. The father and daughter walked hand-in-hand into the terminal, calmly navigating the shutterbugs crowding around them.
See pictures below:
Meanwhile, on the work front, SRK will next be seen in Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, and will feature a special appearance by Salman Khan.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
-
Saturday 01 September , 2018
Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
-
Friday 31 August , 2018
Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
-
Thursday 30 August , 2018
Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
-
Friday 24 August , 2018
Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Hooked: What's Buzzing This Week
Saturday 01 September , 2018 Koodiyattam: The Ancient Form Of Theatre, Art and Drama of Kerala
Friday 31 August , 2018 Stree Movie Review: Comic, Revenge Drama And Strangely Romantic
Thursday 30 August , 2018 Worlds Oldest Lady: Meet Julia Flores Colque From Bolivia
Friday 24 August , 2018 Happy Phirr Bhaag Jayegi: Funny In Patches
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Akshay Kumar Fans Get Birthday Treat From Actor With New 2.0 Poster; Check It Out
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: Twinkle Khanna, Bobby Deol Bring in the Khiladi's Special Day; See Pics
- Happy Birthday Akshay Kumar: As Gold Star Turns 51, Bollywood Celebs Come Together to Wish Their Khiladi
- YouTuber Changed Lyrics of Bollywood Song 'Pyaar Kar' Because Love Has no Gender Anymore
- iPhone XS, Apple Watch And More: Everything Apple is Expected to Launch on September 12
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...