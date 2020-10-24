Aryan and Suhana Khan are All Glammed Up in New Pic With Cousin Alia Chhiba

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who aspires to be an actor in Bollywood, enjoys a huge fan following on social media. There are numerous fan clubs and pages dedicated to her name. Suhana is currently in Dubai with her family for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) tournament, in which her father, actor Shah Rukh Khan owns IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Suhana has been sharing pictures from her trip to Dubai on Instagram. In her latest post, she has posted a picture with her brother Aryan Khan and cousin Alia Chhiba. The trio looks all decked up as they pose for the camera.

A few days ago, Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share a throwback photograph with Shah Rukh from Kolkata Knight Rider's first-ever IPL match. In the post, Suhana wrote about the IPL matches getting her "stressed" since 2008 - the year the first Indian Premier League took place. "The stress, since 2008," Suhana, dressed in white, captioned her photo.

Suhana Khan is emerging as one of the most stylish star kids in Bollywood. Her recent photo in a green wrap dress from a top luxury brand made ripples in the fashion circles.