Suhana Khan Asks 'Aap Kaise Ho' As Paparazzi Greet Her At Airport, Debuts New Hairstyle; Watch Video

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan was spotted at the Mumbai airport sporting a new hairdo and greeting the paparazzi. Suhana, who will be making her Bollywood debut this year with The Archies, was seen sans friends and family on Wednesday morning making her way to board her flight. The soon-to-debut actress not only won the internet with her chic airport look but she also won hearts after she greeted the paparazzi.

For her flight out of Mumbai, Suhana was seen wearing a comfy pair of grey pants with a dark blue crop top. She carried a stylish handbag for travel. Her newly chopped hair stole the limelight. As she made her way to the entrance, the cameramen asked Suhana how she was today. Replying to them that she was okay, she asked them how they were. Watch the video below:

Fans took to the comments section and shared their thoughts about her interaction with the paparazzi. A few loved her outfits, others found her down to earth. “Bahut cute ho wow," a comment read. “I like her..down to earth lagti hai," added another. “Yeh ladki kisiki b ho lekin iske andar fokat ka attitude nahi he thoda b simply," a third comment read. “Little one should consider starting her own crop top clothing line!" a comment read.

Suhana will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies as Veronica Lodge, alongside Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, Khushi Kapoor as Betty Cooper, and Vedang Raina as Jughead Jones. The storyline has been adapted by Reema Kagti and Ayesha Devitre from the original The Archies comics. The new film is a musical drama set in the 1960s. The film is set to be released on Netflix soon. Tiger Baby and Graphic India are bankrolling the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics.

