Suhana Khan Awkwardly Smiles at Paparazzi as They Tell Her 'Daily Milenge', Watch

Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with the Hindi adaptation of The Archies. Along with her, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will also be making their debuts. Even before her debut, Suhana has been enjoying a huge fan following and has remained a paparazzi favourite. Now that she is officially entering the film industry, the paparazzi are trying to make sure the star kid doesn’t forget them.

On Tuesday, Suhana was seen stepping out of her car when she was greeted by the paparazzi. While she tried to maintain her smile, she seemed to feel awkward with their questions. The shutterbugs were heard saying, “Suhanaji rukiye abhi toh aapki movie arahi hai, abhi kya tension hai? Aur humara chehra bhi yaad karke rakhiye, daily milenge (Suhana Ji wait now your movie is about to release, what is the tension now? Remember our faces as well, we will meet daily).”

Watch:

Some netizens even took to the comment section to slam the paparazzi for making her feel awkward. One user wrote, “Kitne ganda ignor kiya fir bhi piche pade hai”, while another added, “Bechari darr gayi … you guys are doo cringe my God .. ese kon bolta hn.”

On Sunday, Suhana and Khushi were seen making their way back home after wrapping a shooting schedule for their debut project, The Archies. Suhana, who is the daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and Khushi Kapoor, who is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and Sridevi, will be making their acting debut with the Zoya Akhtar directorial. The actors were shooting for the project in Ooty.

Besides Khushi and Suhana, The Archies also marks the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The film was announced earlier this year and it received support from families and fans of the actors.

