Suhana Khan Beats The Heat In These Viral Pool Pictures

Every time her photograph surfaces on the internet, it is only a matter of minutes before it goes viral.

News18.com

Updated:March 28, 2018, 3:07 PM IST
Suhana Khan Beats The Heat In These Viral Pool Pictures
Image: Yogen Shah
Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has always been an internet sensation. Every time her photograph surfaces on the internet, it is only a matter of minutes before it goes viral. While Shah Rukh was spending quality time with his juniormost AbRam, his daughter was having fun back in the bay and this time, it's Suhana's photos with her friend that are breaking the internet.

In the photos, Suhana can be seen beating the heat at a swimming pool with one of her friends.

Suhana Khan #suhanakhan #fbsuhanakhan

A post shared by ғᴜᴛᴜʀᴇ ʙoʟʟʏᴡᴏᴏᴅ (@future.bollywood) on



The social media users soon went berserk urging Suhana to make a Bollywood debut as soon as possible. While some complimented her for looking beautiful, others called her a carbon copy of Shah Rukh.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is gearing up for Aanand L Rai's Zero in which he plays a vertically-challenged man and Gauri is busy with her new store Gauri Khan Designs which plays host to several celebrities day in, day out with Kareena Kapoor Khan and Amrita Arora being the latest ones.

