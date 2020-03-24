English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Suhana Khan Binge Watches Meryl Streep’s Film During Self Isolation in New York

Suhana Khan Binge Watches Meryl Streep’s Film During Self Isolation in New York

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently shared an image on her Instagram stories to let the world know what is she doing during her isolation days in New York.

Share this:

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan recently shared an image on her Instagram stories to let the world know what is she doing during her isolation days in New York.

Suhana, who is pursuing acting in the US, is binge-watching a Meryl Streep film. In the clip, we can see a close-up shot of the Oscar-winning actress.

fgefsges

Much like other countries, the US states have restricted movements and residents have been ordered to stay at home, all non-essential businesses shut and schools closed. The Big Apple is now the focal point of America's outbreak, with more than 12,000 confirmed cases and almost 100 deaths, after the outbreak first spread in Washington state.

Meanwhile, the Badshah of Bollywood has introduced a unique video to spread awareness among his fans.

Shah Rukh had shared an infotainment clip using snippets from his superhit movies and songs.

"InshaAllah #JantaCurfew will help against the spread of virus, though we may have to do this again. The clapping brought so much cheer. So a reminder of safeguards, with some cheer... Pls take it in the right spirit. To all relentlessly working today - Extremely Grateful. Thx!," he wrote in his tweet on Sunday," SRK tweeted.

The five-minute-long clip has been viewed 1.2 million times on Twitter.


Suhana had, last year, made her acting debut in the short film The Grey Part Of Blue. The film, which was streamed on YouTube, also starred Robin Gonella. The romantic-drama narrates the story of a couple, who are on a two-day road trip. The film was written and directed by Theodore Gimeno.

Follow @News18Movies for more


Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story