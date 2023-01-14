Suhana Khan Blushes As She Parties With Rumoured BF Agastya Nanda at SRK's Friend's Party

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are reportedly the newest couple in B-Town. The star kids have been rumoured to be dating for a while now. Having said that, they were recently spotted attending a birthday bash in town.

Suhana Khan’s mom Gauri Khan was also spotted at the bash. In fact Agastya’s sister Navya and mom Shweta were also seen at the venue. Rani Mukerji, Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Karan Johar and many others also arrived at the party.

Rumours are rife about Suhana and Agastya’s alleged romance. The duo is set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. A source close to the production house informed Hindustan Times that the duo is in a relationship. “They would spend a lot of time together and were not even trying to hide their bond. While they don’t plan to make it official yet, most people in the production house learnt about their bond in August 2022,” the source also added that Shweta Bachchan, “loves” Suhana and “approves of the relationship”.

In fact, during the last Christmas brunch at the Kapoor house, Agastya introduced Suhana as his ‘partner’. Meanwhile, ‘The Archies’ will also mark the debut of Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor. Apart from them, the film will also star Dot, Mihir Ahuja and Vedang Raina.

Earlier speaking about the film, Zoya had shared, “It’s been an absolute honour to be asked to make an Indian adaptation and the first-ever film for this very iconic Archies franchise. This is a surreal experience since Archie Comics was a part of my childhood. It is super exciting to take these beloved characters and introduce them to a new generation but still keep the nostalgia of the original comic alive.”

Read all the Latest Movies News here