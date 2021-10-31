Suhana Khan Celebrates Halloween with Friends After Brother Aryan Khan Gets Bail

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan‘s daughter Suhana Khan, who is currently in New York, celebrated Halloween with friends. In the pictures doing rounds online, Suhana could be seen wearing a blue outfit with a tie-up back as she hugged her friend. This is Suhana’s second post on Instagram after her brother Aryan Khan reached Mannat from Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) from a cruise ship that was raided for illegal substances by the authorities.

Earlier, Suhana had taken to Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming note on bestfriend, actress Ananya Panday’s birthday. In the picture, Suhana, Ananya and her friend could be seen eating dumplings with chopsticks. Suhana captioned the picture, “I love uu to pieces (sic)."

Meanwhile, Suhana, who studies and lives in the US, will reportedly be flying back to India for her father Shah Rukh’s 56th birthday on Nov 2 and festival of Diwali on Nov 5 to be with the family. During her elder brother’s arrest in a drugs case, Suhana was away in the US and was taking constant updates from her mother Gauri Khan. Now, it is learnt that since Aryan is granted bail ahead of his father’s birthday, Suhana is also expected to fly down from the US to spend this time with her family.

