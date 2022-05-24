Suhana Khan Celebrates her 22nd Birthday With The Archies Gang, Looks Resplendent in Orange Bodycon Dress

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turned 22 recently and took to Instagram to share a couple of photos from her birthday bash. The actress who is currently shooting for her debut film, an adaptation of The Archies, spent her birthday with her co-stars. In the photos, she can be seen wearing an off-shoulder orange bodycon dress. Another photo shows her posing in a white crop top paired with a jacket.

She posed with her co-stars Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others. They were in Ooty. Sharing the photos, the starkid wrote, “22/22 😋.”

See post:

The Archies will also see the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi. The cast also consists of Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Vedang Raina. Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

Choreographer Caesar od Bosco-Caesar duo had also shared a video montage with the cast of the film to wish Suhana on her birthday. The photos show the cast members including Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others posing after their rehearsals. Sharing the montage of photos, the choreographer wrote, “#birthdaygirl #archies #tigerbaby #teambcdc #netflixindia #teamarchies – wishing @suhanakhan2 a very happy birthday with lots of love and luck always and forever from Team BCDC.”

Take a look at the post:

Suhana took to the comment section to thank him and drop heart emojis on the post. She wrote, “Thank you!!❤️❤️💘”

Suhana also gave a glimpse of her 22nd birthday bash yesterday. Taking to her Instagram Story section, she shared a photo of her two-tired chocolate birthday cake, right before cutting it. The next story saw a room’s ceiling filled with metallic balloons of pretty colours. Suhana’s mother Gauri and best friends Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, too, shared throwback photos with her to wish her on her birthday.

