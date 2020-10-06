Suhana Khan Cheers for Kolkata Knight Riders at Sharjah Cricket Stadium, See Pics

Indian Premier League 2020 is going on full swing in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). From incredible run-chases to spectacular catches, the cricket carnival has consistently kept the audience on tenterhooks.

Now, a picture of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana cheering for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has cropped up on the internet.

Suhana is accompanied by her brother as they are both spotted in the stands of Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The visuals are taken during the DC vs KKR match on October 3 where the Kolkata-led side lost by 18 runs.

Suhana keeps it casual but looks pretty. She is wearing a sleeveless white jacket over a cropped black vest. In one of the clicks, her hair can be seen tied in a ponytail and in another she is seen in open hair waving the KKR flag. Suhana’s peaked enthusiasm is palpable behind the face mask she is wearing. Her brother Aryan can be seen wearing a full-sleeved purple t-shirt.

Earlier, Shah Rukh Khan with wife Gauri Khan and Aryan were together spotted in the stands of Dubai International Stadium. They were seen cheering and clapping during the KKR vs RR match. On September 30, KKR defeated RR by 37 runs. SRK trended a great deal over the last week as fans couldn’t keep calm with his attendance. Not just with his presence, Shah Rukh Khan fans were awestruck by the star’s dashing new avatar.

King Khan looked handsome in a white shirt and denim. He took his fans by a surprise with his long hair and purple skull cap look. In a few visuals, he is also seen donning a pair of dark shades.

Suhana studied films from Ardingly College in London and is currently studying at a film school in New York University. She also had her acting stint in a short film titled The Grey Part of Blue.

Aryan lent his voice in the 2019 animation film The Lion King. He was seen as Simba alongside Shah Rukh Khan, who gave voice to the character of Mufasa. He is pursuing a filmmaking course at the University of Southern California.