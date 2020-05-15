Suhana Khan Dances Like No One is Watching in This Throwback Video

Fans love a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's darling daughter Suhana. Recently, the young one did a stay-at-home photoshoot with her mother which went viral. The mother-daughter duo set social media on fire with their creative collaboration and now another throwback video of Suhana is breaking the internet.

In an old video, which has recently surfaced, Suhana is seen dancing at a party as she owns the floor with her cool moves and style. Suhana's glittery mini dress is a must-have for your party outings as well.

Meanwhile, many reports suggest that Suhana plans on breaking into the acting scene after she graduates from the US. Her friend Ananya Panday shared a glimpse of Suhana's interest in movies when she recently posted a showreel video of hers which was edited by the latter. Internet was quite impressed with the video, we must add.

