Suhana Khan Deletes Photos From NY; Limits Comments on Old Posts

The daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan is among the most followed star kids on social media. She delights her virtual family with her life’s sneak peek now and then. She posts her glamorous looks and fashionable outfits and sets some major style goals.

On Sunday, Suhana was hanging out in a fancy restaurant in New York. She even shared a few pictures of herself on Instagram. However, the day after posting the pictures, the 20-year-old deleted those images, leaving her 1.6 million followers dejected. Not only this, the star kid also limited the comments on her previous pictures.

In the deleted posts, she was seen wearing a black dress, sitting with poise and exuding class. With all her hair slicked back, nicely tied in a bun, Suhana looked elegant and smart. The minimal makeup with a dewy effect accentuated her charm. She completed her par excellence glamorous look with the right choice of gold accessories. The antique décor of the restaurant heightened the overall appeal and made her look picture perfect.

Even though the pictures were so mesmerizing, Suhana deleted them for reasons unknown.

Suhana had previously opened up about criticism and trolling she receives on social media, last year. She had even shared the screenshots of messages and comments criticizing her complexion and appearance. She also posted about beingn called ugly because of her skin tone by full-grown men and women since she was 12 years old. She further wrote, “Other than the fact that these are actual adults, what's sad is that we are all Indian, which automatically makes us brown." She also write, "Hating on your own people just means that you are painfully insecure.”

