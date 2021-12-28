Suhana Khan Describes Bestie Ananya Panday’s Wonderland Pics as 'Perfect', Check Them Out

Ananya Panday, a popular Gen-Z star, every once in a while amazes her fans with glamorous pictures that quickly go viral. Her witty captions on social media end up making her posts much more entertaining. And, every time Ananya uploads a new set of photos, her childhood best friend Suhana Khan becomes her biggest cheerleader on the internet.

Having said that, the ‘Khaali Peeli’ actress recently shared a slew of stunning images of herself in an all-white ensemble. She finished off her look with knee-high white boots. Ananya’s hair was perfectly styled in a messy bun, and she posed flawlessly. Ananya wrote, “Annie in wonderland" from her latest photoshoot. The images depicting Ananya allude to the music album Annie In Wonderland by 70s singer Annie Haslam.

Check out Suhana’s comment here:

Suhana, like her bestie, recently shared close-up selfies of herself on social media, and Ananya was keen to show her approval. The SOTY 2 star can not get enough of her best friend’s glow and commented, “glowin."

Suhana is their squad’s “makeup guru," according to Ananya, who revealed this earlier this year in an interview with Vogue. “She does the perfect winged liner!" Ananya stated proudly. “I’m probably the worst at it out of everyone," she admitted sheepishly.

In addition, Ananya truly spoke like a true friend about Suhana in another interview with Mid-Day, calling her a “brilliant" actor. She stated, “Suhana and I were in the same school together. We used to be in all the school plays and she used to be the main lead and I used to be this thing moving in the background. This is really cool because I think she is a brilliant actor. Suhana is just too talented…She is a great singer and a great dancer. A lot of big things are meant for Suhana."

Meanwhile, Ananya will next be featured in Shakun Batra’s Gehraiyaan. She will appear alongside Deepika Padukone, Siddhant Chaturvedi, and Dhairya Karwa. The film is set to be released on OTT on January 25, 2022.

