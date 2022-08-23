Suhana Khan Drops New Pic With Brothers Aryan Khan, AbRam; Fans Gush Over Shah Rukh Khan's Kids

Last evening, Aryan Khan’s social media posts with his siblings Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan broke the internet. Moreover, the sweet banter between Shah Rukh Khan and his eldest son in the comment section left their fans in splits. Now, Suhana has taken to social media to drop another unseen photo from the same photo shoot. In the photo, the siblings can be seen holding each other close. Suhana can be seen holding AbRam’s hand while Aryan holds his younger brother close to him. He can also be seen sporting a smirk on his face.

Sharing the photo, Suhana left a couple of monkey emojis. Her close friends and industry acquaintances took to the comment section to leave praises for the sibling trio. Ananya Panday, who is Suhana’s childhood best friend left heart emoji on the post. Actor Sanjay Kapoor and his wife Maheep Kapoor, too, left heart emojis.

Take a look at the post:

For their family pictures, Aryan opted for a green tee with a lighter green jacket while Suhana looked gorgeous in a blue denim outfit. AbRam looked cute in a black hoodie and pants. On Monday evening, Aryan shared two photos- one of the trio and another with AbRam and wrote, “Hat-trick.”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of The Archies. It will also see the debut of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda. Aryan, on the other hand, is reportedly working on a script that revolves around the film industry and is apparently a comedy series. Peepingmoon.com reports that the web series Aryan is working on is a fictional account of the Hindi film industry and he is creating it with an in-house team of writers at Red Chillies Entertainment. It will reportedly go on floors sometime in 2023.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here