Suhana Khan Enjoys Breathtaking View in Stunning Red Dress, See Pic

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to Instagram to share pictures of herself. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying a breathtaking view in a stunning red dress. “Huh?,” she wrote in the caption. Suhana’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor took to the comments section of the post and dropped heart emojis. Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor also dropped fire emojis.

Earlier, Suhana shared two pictures and they are every bit beautiful. In one of the pictures, Suhana, dressed in a classic LBD, can be seen posing with her side to the camera. In the other picture, she can be seen standing against a stunning sunset backdrop. She accessorised her LBD look with black stilettos and a sling bag. Her Instagram Stories aptly speak for themselves and need no caption – so she didn’t add any.

Suhana studied films in London’s Ardingly University and is currently studying in New York University. She has inherited her love for theatre and films from her father. She featured in Theodore Gimeno’s short film The Grey Of The Blue in 2019 – this marked her acting debut. Suhana has also done multiple theatre shows in the past.

