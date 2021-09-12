Suhana Khan Enjoys Moon Gazing from Her Apartment in New York, See Pic

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, took to Instagram Stories to share a picture of herself while enjoying moon gazing at her apartment in New York. In the picture, she can be seen sitting on a couch, wearing a little black dress. She shared the picture without any caption.

In an earlier post, she is sporting sweatpants and a crop top and can be seen napping on a couch with her back towards the camera. She faces a stunning view of the New York cityscape. The view from Suhana Khan’s New York apartment is quite breath-taking.

Suhana usually shares pictures of herself and her friends on her Instagram profile. She has a massive fan following of 2 million on the platform.

Suhana will reportedly make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s web film based on the globally celebrated Archies comics for Netflix. According to reports, Zoya is currently working on the script and is planning to take this project on floors by the end of this year.

Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Boney Kapoor and Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan are also rumoured to be starring in the project along with Suhana. There is a strong buzz about Suhana and Khushi playing Betty and Veronica respectively.

